Hines-Allen posted four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's Week 13 loss to the Texans.

Hines-Allen's sack came on a second-and-goal play from the six-yard line in the second quarter and helped hold Houston to a field goal. It was the veteran defensive end's first sack since he registered a pair of them against the Eagles in Week 9. Hines-Allen's 6.0 sacks on the campaign are a far cry from the career-high 17.5 he racked up last season.