Hines-Allen recorded three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks and one tackle for loss in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Cardinals.

Hines-Allen has had a modest season as measured by his sack total, but he's increased his production of late. He has at least 1.0 sacks in three of his last four games, with Sunday's quarterback takedown coming in overtime to help Jacksonville to a win.