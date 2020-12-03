The Jaguars designated Jones (chest) for a return from injured reserve Wednesday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Jones has resided on IR since Nov. 14, as Wednesday marked the first time Jones returned to practice since his chest injury. The team will now have 21 days to activate him, otherwise he'll miss the remainder of the 2020 season. Jones could step into the lineup as early as Sunday's game against Minnesota, but expect Andrew Wingard to continue to start at strong safety until Jones gets back to full strength.