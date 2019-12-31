Play

The Jaguars claimed Jones off waivers via the Cowboys on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old saw action in six games with Dallas this season, making two tackles (one solo) in 74 total snaps. Per Yates, Jones will need to wait until the day after the Super Bowl for the move to process so he can start the offseason with his new team.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories