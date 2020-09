Jones (leg) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jones suffered a leg contusion late in Sunday's win over the Colts and didn't return. As evidenced by this news, the 26-year-old is back healthy and ready to assume his usual role as the team's starting safety. Jones could be a solid IDP option heading into Week 2, as prior to his exit last week he led the team with 12 tackles.