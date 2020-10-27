site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Josh Jones: Records eight tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 26, 2020
at
8:04 pm ET 1 min read
Jones had eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 39-29 loss to the Chargers.
The 26-year-old tied for second on the team in tackles while once again playing every defensive snap. Jones and Joe Schobert are tied for the team lead with 56 total tackles heading into the Week 8 bye.
