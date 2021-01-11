Jones had one solo tackle Week 17 against the Colts and had 83 tackles (59 solo) and one interception in 13 games this season.

The 26-year-old failed to established himself with the Packers and Cowboys over the first three years of his career, but he started 13 games for the Jags in 2020 and ranked third on the team with 83 tackles. He also struggled in coverage and allowed 33 of 38 passes to be completed for a 138.9 QB rating. Jones is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is unlikely to receive interest for a starting job on any contending teams.