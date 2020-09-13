site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Josh Jones: Suffers leg contusion
RotoWire Staff
Jones suffered a leg contusion and is questionable to return to the team's Week 1 contest against the Colts, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Jones impressed the team in camp and earned a starting role in the Jaguars' secondary. Prior to his exit, he led the team with 12 tackles.
