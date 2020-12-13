site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Josh Jones: Suffers shoulder injury
Jones won't return to Sunday's game against the Titans due to a shoulder injury.
The 26-year-old totaled three tackles before the team announced the injury during the second half. Andrew Wingard should be the next man up if Jones is forced to miss additional time.
