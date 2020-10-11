site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Josh Jones: Takes early leave Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jones was ejected from Sunday's game against the Texans for a helmet-to-helmet hit, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Jones totaled two tackles before being ejected during the second half for the illegal hit. Rookie Daniel Thomas will step in at strong safety for the Jaguars.
