Jaguars' Josh Jones: Tallies nine tackles
RotoWire Staff
Oct 19, 2020
Jones had nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 34-16 loss to the Lions.
Jones finished second on the team in tackles and played all 77 defensive snaps. The 26-year-old is tied for the team lead with 47 total tackles despite the fact he was ejected Week 5 and missed most of the second half.
