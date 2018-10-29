Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Breaks out with four FGs
Lambo made all four field-goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in London.
Lambo did not attempt a field goal in the previous three games, but broke through with kicks from 50, 57, 33 and 24 yards. The Jaguars offense was able to move the ball better than the last two weeks -- going three-and-out only once Sunday -- but were unable to finish drives, providing Lambo some clean-up opportunities. The 27-year-old remains perfect on the season with 12 made field goals and 12 made extra points heading into the Week 9 bye.
