Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Cleared for action in Week 4
Lambo (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Lambo didn't practice Thursday due to hip soreness, but he returned to a full session Friday and is thus set to handle the Jaguars' kicking duties Sunday. Three games into the season, Lambo has logged 21 points while hitting all five of his field-goal attempts and all six of his extra-point tries.
