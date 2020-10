Lambo (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lambo's return to action was foreshadowed after the Jaguars activated him from injured reserve Thursday and then cut loose Jonathan Brown, the only other kicker on the 53-man roster. The 29-year-old had been out since Week 2 with the hip injury, but Lambo proved his health by practicing Wednesday through Friday without issue.