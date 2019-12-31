Lambo made all three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 38-20 win against Indianapolis.

The 29-year-old put the finishing touches on a fantastic season by converting two field goals from beyond 50 yards, while also adding a chip shot from 20 yards. Lambo will certainly be in the mix for All-Pro honors after going 33-for-34 on field goals and 19-for-20 on extra points this season. He signed a four-year, $15.5 million extension with the Jaguars in February and is primed for another season kicking for the team in 2020.