Lambo made both field-goal attempts in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Titans.

Lambo provided the only scoring for the Jags on Sunday as they mustered only 232 yards of offense. The field goals came from 38 and 46 yards as the offense didn't register a single trip into the red zone. Lambo has yet to miss a kick this season, but the Jaguars offense is difficult to rely upon with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) not guaranteed to return for the Week 4 matchup against the Jets.

