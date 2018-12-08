Lambo made his only extra-point attempt in Thursday's 30-9 loss to the Titans.

The Jaguars managed only 98 yards of offense in the first half, so it may have been lucky Lambo was able to come out of the game with any points at all. Replacement quarterback Cody Kessler has unsurprisingly done little to stabilize Jacksonville's offense as Lambo continues to be impossible to trust as a fantasy option despite his accurate season.

