Lambo made his lone field-goal attempts and did not attempt an extra point during Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers.

Lambo took advantage of his only opportunity from 53 yards Sunday as Jacksonville's offense has face planted over the last four games. The Jaguars once again attempted a two-point conversion on their lone touchdown. Lambo continues to be a reliable kicker, but his fantasy prospects have dwindled with the Jags averaging only 13.5 points in their last four contests.