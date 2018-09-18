Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Converts seven points
Lambo made his lone field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Patriots.
The field goal came from 28 yards as Lambo had a relatively easy afternoon with the Jaguars in control for most of the afternoon. The 27-year-old is perfect thus far in 2018, having converted all three field-goal attempts and six extra points.
