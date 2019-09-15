Lambo made both his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans.

Lambo did not attempt an extra point as the Jaguars opted to attempt a two-point conversion and go for the win after scoring a touchdown with 30 seconds left in game. The 29-year-old made field goals from 32 and 40 yards Sunday, and he's now 4-for-4 through the first two weeks of the season. The Titans tough defense could limit Lambo's chances in Week 3.

