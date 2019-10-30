Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Dealing with groin injury
Lambo will be held out of Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Lambo showed no sign of injury in Sunday's 29-15 win over the Jets, converting each of his three field-goal attempts and two of three PATs. He's tied for the league lead with 21 field goals made, and the Jaguars offense gets a favorable Week 9 matchup, facing a slumping Houston defense that just lost J.J. Watt (pectoral) to a season-ending injury.
