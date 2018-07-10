Lambo can become a free agent after the 2018 season, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

Lambo was mediocre with the Chargers in 2015 and 2016, but he made 19 of 20 field-goal attempts in 10 games for Jacksonville last season, then went 4-for-4 (all from 43 yards or longer) during the playoffs. The Jaguars didn't bring in any competition during the offseason, leaving Lambo as the only placekicker on the roster ahead of training camp. He's attached to a shaky offense and only has one season of strong work to his name, but there's upside to be had if both Lambo and the Jacksonville defense can match last season's form.