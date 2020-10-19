Lambo (hip) is slated to kick during Wednesday's practice so the training staff can assess his injury, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

The Jaguars have trotted out five different kickers this season, but they could get some stability back if Lambo's healthy enough for Week 7. If he indeed returns to practice Wednesday, it would open up a 21-day window for the Texas A&M product to be activated from IR. The 29-year-old kicker made 33 of 34 field goals last season and connected on all three attempts before getting injured this season.