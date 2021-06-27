Lambo and Aldrick Rosas were alternating field-goal attempts in "pressurized situations" during mandatory minicamp, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Lambo is 76-for-80 on field goals since signing with Jacksonville in 2017, but his role isn't guaranteed entering 2021 after missing 12 games last season due to a hip injury. The 30-year-old carries a $4.375 million cap hit but could be cut with a dead cap of $1.75 million, so there would be some cap savings should the Jaguars opt to move on. Lambo remains the favorite for the job, but he may need a solid showing in training camp in order to earn the trust of new coach Urban Meyer.