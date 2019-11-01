Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Good to go versus Texans
Lambo will handle kicking duties during Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
Lambo spent the week managing a groin injury, but he appears to have recovered well enough to suit up without limitations. He's set for a favorable matchup against a Houston defense that'll be forced to operate without J.J. Watt (pectoral) for the remainder of the season.
