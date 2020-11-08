Lambo suffered a left hip injury during Sunday's loss to the Broncos, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
The 29-year-old sustained the injury on an onside-kick attempt in the final two minutes. Coach Doug Marrone couldn't provide specifics on the injury but indicated it could be a serious issue. Lambo spent a month on injured reserve with an injury to the same hip before returning in late October, and it's possible he's headed back to the shelf. The veteran made field goals from 30 and 59 yards while converting one of two extra-point attempts Sunday.