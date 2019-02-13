Lambo announced on his personal Twitter account that he's signed a four-year contract extension with the Jaguars.

In a league where kicking has proved paramount as of late, it was a priority for Jacksonville to lock down one of the league's more successful legs of the past couple seasons. Not only did Lambo recently set a franchise record for most consecutive field goals (24), but he also nailed a career-long 57-yarder this past season and currently has an 86-percent conversion rate on career field-goal attempts. He could be in the discussion for fantasy consideration in 2019 depending on how the Jaguars offensive roster looks when the regular season rolls around.

