Lambo was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a right hip injury.

Lambo's injury would be more concerning if he weren't able to practice at all Wednesday, but his limited involvement should be enough to put him tentatively in line to play Sunday against the Cardinals. Since replacing Jason Myers as the Jaguars' kicker four games ago, Lambo has connected on nine of 10 field-goal tries and six of seven extra-point attempts.