Lambo (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Lambo was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session represents tangible progress. The 28-year-old will have one more opportunity to practice without limitations ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Texans.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories