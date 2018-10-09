Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Makes both extra points
Lambo converted both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Chiefs.
The Jaguars totaled 502 yards of offense Sunday but were unable to finish drives, ceding possession five times in Kansas City territory, including a pair of failed fourth-down conversions in the red zone. The Chiefs took a 20-0 lead into the half and continued to score, causing the Jaguars to press for touchdowns instead of field goals. Lambo has made all eight field goals and all 10 extra points through five weeks, but it remains difficult to trust the Jaguars offense to provide opportunities with the continued absence of Leonard Fournette (hamstring).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles have options to replace Ajayi
Jay Ajayi won't be able to help Fantasy owners anymore, but the Eagles have two young backs...
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...