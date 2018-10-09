Lambo converted both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Chiefs.

The Jaguars totaled 502 yards of offense Sunday but were unable to finish drives, ceding possession five times in Kansas City territory, including a pair of failed fourth-down conversions in the red zone. The Chiefs took a 20-0 lead into the half and continued to score, causing the Jaguars to press for touchdowns instead of field goals. Lambo has made all eight field goals and all 10 extra points through five weeks, but it remains difficult to trust the Jaguars offense to provide opportunities with the continued absence of Leonard Fournette (hamstring).

