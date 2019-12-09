Play

Lambo made his lone field-goal attempt and lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.

It was a promising start for the Jaguars as Lambo converted a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter to take an early lead, but the Chargers completely dominated the rest of the contest. Jacksonville was unable to muster much offense despite the quarterback change to rookie Gardner Minshew, leading to another underwhelming outing for Lambo. The 29-year-old is 26-for-27 on field goals and 14-for-15 on extra points this season, but the Jags are averaging only 11.4 points over the last five games. A matchup with a porous Oakland defense in Week 15 presents a nice rebound opportunity, but Lamob may not be a risk worth taking for the fantasy playoffs given Jacksonville recent struggles.

