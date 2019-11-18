Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Misses first field goal
Lambo converted his only extra-point attempt and missed a 46-yard field goal in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts.
Lambo pushed the 46-yard attempt wide right early in the fourth quarter and never received another chance as the Jaguars attempted a two-point conversion on their next touchdown. The 29-year-old made at least two field goals in each of the first eight games of the season, but in the last two contests he's attempted only three kicks (two FGA and one PAT). Lambo is now 22-for-23 on field goals and 13-for-14 on extra points through 10 games.
