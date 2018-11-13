Lambo converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 29-26 loss to the Colts.

Lambo entered Sunday having yet to miss a kick this season, but that streak came to an end when a PAT was blocked in the second quarter. The 27-year-old missed a 52-yard field goal wide left later in the game, but redeemed himself with a 55 yarder in the fourth quarter. Lambo has still put together a fantastic first nine games of the season and has accrued 20 points over the last two weeks.