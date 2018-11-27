Lambo made all three extra-point attempts but missed a field goal in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Lambo missed a 42-yard field goal that put an end to a possession that saw the Jaguars drive down to the Bills' three-yard line, only to lose 23 yards due to a pair of penalties and a sack. The 28-year-old entered the Week 9 bye having not missed a field goal or PAT, but has since missed a pair of field goals and a PAT. Lambo has been reliable despite any recent struggles, but remains an untrustworthy fantasy option given the Jaguars' continued struggles offensively.