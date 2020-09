Lambo made his lone field-goal attempt and converted three of four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 33-30 loss tot he Titans.

The 29-year-old hadn't missed any kicks since Week 11 of last season, but he hit the right upright after Jacksonville's touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Lambo has been fairly active to start the season, converting all three field-goal attempts and making six of seven extra-point attempts. The Dolphins present a favorable matchup for Week 3.