Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Missing another practice
Lambo (groin) isn't scheduled to practice Thursday.
With inactive statuses for the Jaguars' last two games and back-to-back absences from practice to open Week 17, it's looking more and more likely that Lambo's 2018 campaign is over. The Jaguars will confirm Lambo's status for the weekend shortly after Friday's practice concludes, but Kai Forbath is tentatively in line to kick for the team in the season finale in Houston.
