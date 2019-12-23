Lambo made both field-goal attempts and did not attempt an extra point during Sunday's 24-12 loss to the Falcons.

Lambo converted from 27 and 40 yards as the Jaguars once again struggled to move the ball offensively, and he lost out on an extra-point chance since they attempted a two-point conversion after the touchdown. The 29-year-old continued his strong season and is 30-for-31 on field goals and 16 for 17 on extra points, but any fantasy potential is limited by Jacksonville's scuffling offense.