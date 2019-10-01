Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Nails game-winning FG
Lambo made all four field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
Lambo's final field goal came from 33 yards as time expired to give the Jaguars the win. His other three attempts came from 25, 34 and 40 yards. Lambo is now 10-for-10 on field goals through four games, more than halfway to his total of 19 field goals converted in each of the past two seasons. The 28-year-old has at least two field-goal attempts in each game which makes him a solid fantasy option with rookie QB Gardner Minshew at the helm.
