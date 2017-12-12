Lambo made field goals from 38, 51 and 32 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks, when he also converted all three of his extra-point tries.

Lambo has now hit double figures in back-to-back appearances, and is averaging nearly nine points per game since becoming Jacksonville's kicker.

