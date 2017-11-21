Lambo converted two of his three field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 19-7 win over the Browns.

Lambo's first missed field goal of the campaign came while playing in snowy Cleveland, a stark contrast from his usual kicking conditions. Thankfully for him, this Sunday's game will be held indoors, as the Jaguars visit the Cardinals.

