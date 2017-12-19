Lambo made a 38-yard field goal and all six of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans.

Lambo has missed just two of 38 total kicks since joining the Jaguars, and his marvelous form continued Sunday. The 27-year-old has tallied 70 points through eight appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories