Lambo converted 19-for-20 field-goal attempts and 22-of-24 on extra-point attempts in 10 games this season.

Lambo joined the Jaguars in mid-October after Jason Myers struggled to open the season. It was arguably the 27-year-old's best season, as his 95 percent field-goal percentage marked a new career high. Under contract through 2019, Lambo will likely be the favorite to hold down the starting role in 2018.