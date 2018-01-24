Jaguars' Josh Lambo: One field-goal miss on season
Lambo converted 19-for-20 field-goal attempts and 22-of-24 on extra-point attempts in 10 games this season.
Lambo joined the Jaguars in mid-October after Jason Myers struggled to open the season. It was arguably the 27-year-old's best season, as his 95 percent field-goal percentage marked a new career high. Under contract through 2019, Lambo will likely be the favorite to hold down the starting role in 2018.
More News
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...