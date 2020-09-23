Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Lambo (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Dolphins, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Jacksonville intends to place the kicker on injured reserve, according to John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site.

His move to IR ensures that Lambo will miss at least three games. Lambo's health situation turned south quickly, as he avoided the injury report entirely Monday before being listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's session, and finally landing on IR a day later. According to Oehser, the Jaguars will sign Brandon Wright to step in as their new kicker on short notice. The exact nature of Lambo's injury isn't known, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that the 29-year-old could be facing a recovery timeline of about a month.