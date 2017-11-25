Lambo (hip) was a full participant at Friday's practice.

Lambo had been limited throughout the week while dealing with a hip issue, but his full workload Friday suggests he will be good to go when the Jaguars take on the Cardinals on Sunday. The 27-year-old kicker converted 2-of-3 field goal attempts and an extra point in the team's Week 11 victory over the Browns

