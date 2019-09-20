Play

Lambo converted both his field-goal tries and both his extra-point attempts in Thursday's 20-7 win over the Titans.

Lambo has maintained perfect accuracy through three games and is now 6-for-6 on field-goal attempts. If the Jaguars' offense is able to continue providing Lambo with consistent opportunities, the 29-year-old's efficiency should make him a consistent fantasy option.

