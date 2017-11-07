Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Perfect against Bengals
Lambo converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to 11 points in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Bengals.
Lambo's performance included a career-long make from 56 yards just before halftime. In two appearances with the Jaguars, Lambo has tallied 20 points and is yet to miss a kick.
