Lambo converted 2-of-2 field goal attempts and 3-of-3 extra-point attempts in Sunday's Week 7 win over the Colts.

Just five days after signing with the Jaguars after the team parted ways with Jason Myers, Lambo converted kicks from 33 and 42 yards out in addition to drilling all three extra-point attempts. After Sunday, Lambo has now converted an impressive 54 of 66 career field goal attempts.