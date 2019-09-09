Lambo converted both his field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 40-26 loss to the Chiefs.

Lambo lost out on one PAT when the Jaguars failed a desperation two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. The 28-year-old had a relatively easy afternoon, as both field goals were inside 40 yards. Jacksonville's offense looked improved in the season opener despite starting QB Nick Foles going down early with a broken collarbone, which bodes well for Lambo as his efficient 2018 season was hurt by limited opportunities.