Lambo converted both his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's win over the Colts.

The 29-year-old knocked in kicks from 46 and 50 yards in the season opener to help the Jags grab the victory. Lambo is coming off a fantastic 2019 campaign in which he went 33-for-34 on field-goal attempts and 19-for-20 on extra-point attempts, and he picked up where he left off in the first game of the season.