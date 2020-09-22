The Jaguars listed Lambo as a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report with a left hip issue, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Jacksonville didn't include Lambo on their initial Week 3 report, so his inclusion on Tuesday's report could indicate an in-practice injury. Unless Jacksonville adds another kicker to the 53-man roster in the next two days, Lambo's availability for Thursday's game against the Dolphins probably won't be in any real jeopardy. Through Jacksonville's first two contests, Lambo has gone 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-7 on extra-point tries.